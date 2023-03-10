Lately, the Letters to the Editor have been dominated by four topics: Donald J. Trump, Jan 6, The Republican U. S. House of Representatives and The Republican Arizona Legislature. These are some of the words that are prevalent in these Letters; vile, hate, liar(s), cult, racist and despicable. You don't need much imagination to see what side of the above topics these Letters are on. Most of them are also tedious and boring. However, it goes without saying that at least some of these Letters deserve a place in the Star, but they shouldn't dominate every issue. You need to remember your motto: Diversity of thought is critical for democracy.