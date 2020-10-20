Letter: Divided Nation

We are more divided now than I can recall in my 72 years as a citizen. That doesn't bode well for the future of our Nation. You may agree with the President's policies or not ( I don't); but the divisiveness is his alone to own! Leadership unites, it doesn't divide. As a retired military officer, unit cohesion was critical and a focus of my daily being. The President should have a similar objective. His goal should be to unite all of us as "we the people." Regretfully, he has chosen to isolate segments of our society and foster others. That is not what I demand of leadership. I can't vote for someone who's idea of bring us together is to drive us apart!
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
