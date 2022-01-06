Letter: Divided Nation

The GOP’s reaction to Presidents Obama and Biden was and is to block all proposed policies and to deny second terms.
The GOP of the 1960’s, although opposing President Johnson on many issues, was capable of working with Democrats to pass Civil Rights, Voting Rights, Medicare, and Medicaid legislation. They were capable of sitting down with Democrat’s to negotiate, compromise, and reach agreements.
Today’s Republican Party wants to rule and gives priority to winning over seeking solutions to the Nation’s serious problems.
We are a divided nation unable to join forces to deal with Covid, poverty, climate change, lack of health coverage for millions of Americans, and numerous other problems. This is a sad time in America.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.