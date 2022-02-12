 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Divisive nature of political parties
The RNC recently met with the result being a continuation of the party remaining DEVOTED to an individual who proved to be the most divisive president this country ever elected. Instead of trying to establish a platform dedicated to restoring unity to this democratic united nation, it chose to censure two of their own for having the courage to stand up for our Constitution and then incredibly insist that January 6th was simply an example of political discourse. Thomas Jefferson stated: "If I could not go to heaven but with a political party, I would decline to go." Virtually every one of the Founding Fathers eschewed the idea of political parties and fretted over what might happen to the country if political parties were to ever dominate the country. Our Founding Fathers couldn't predict much of what technology would provide this nation, but it was spot on with their views of political parties.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

