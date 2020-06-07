Letter: Divisive Rhetoric

Already disgusted by President Trump’s twitter reaction to the ongoing protests Nationwide (“when the looting starts, the shooting starts”), I was further disgusted as I listened to AG Barr speak on the turmoil on May 30th. As he spoke on the “violent radical elements” that are a part of the racial injustice protests he focused on the extreme left-wing radicals such as ANTIFA. It defies common sense that these “radical elements” are only those from the left wing, knowing the long, hateful, and violent history of extreme right-wing white supremacists in this country. Undoubtedly, if radical elements are involved, they consist of hate-filled groups from all sides. Once again Barr displays his loyalty to his party and this President instead of our entire country in trying to make this a right-left issue! His message, as well as Trump’s response serve no other purpose than to further divide this Country. Shame on you William Barr, Shame on you Donald Trump.
Emily Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
