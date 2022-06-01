 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Divulging the arguments

The Supreme Court has operated in secret since our beginnings and I never thought much about it. It was just one of those things.

But, even as a strong conservative aligned with the views divulged in this instance, this matter has me thinking a bit harder. Why indeed should the deliberations of the justices be kept behind closed doors? I am concluding that is an error and should be changed in all cases.

In close cases or in vigorously disputed cases, we often have a 'minority' report from the court. Why should that not be the case for all matters that come to the Supremes?

Do secret deliberations somehow protect justices from undue criticism? Such criticism is unimportant anyway because of lifetime tenure.

No, let ALL court deliberations be open and public. We need to know!

Charles Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

