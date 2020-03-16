Letter: DNC Control?

Re: the March 7 letter "Biden owes DNC for surge."
This letter stated that Klobuchar and Buttigieg dropping out after the South Carolina primary “reeks of the DNC,” as did Hillary Clinton‘s statement which he described as “scathing.” If Klobuchar and Buttigieg were being directed by the DNC because Biden was behind, they would have dropped out after Nevada, when Sanders had 45 delegates and Biden had 15. Further, when they dropped out, Klobuchar had one delegate; Buttigieg had 20. At that time Sanders had 58 delegates and Biden had 48. Klobuchar and Buttigieg had no way to catch up. If they hadn’t dropped out at that time, we would have questioned their decision-making. As far as Clinton’s statements since January, none were “scathing”: they were responses to questions in interviews. She did not release a statement solely to critique Sanders.
Second, in “Electoral College needs to remain,” the writer posits that it did what it was intended to do in the 2016 election, namely, “it kept the yahoos from selecting the president.” That is not a great example, as many people feel that is exactly what happened.
Altie Metcalf
Green Valley
