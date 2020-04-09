Letter: Do European leaders have blood on their hands too?
Letter: Do European leaders have blood on their hands too?

European nations are heralded as being so sophisticated, so advanced, having great medical care systems, and having intelligent leaders. Well, most, i.e., Italy, Spain, France, Great Britain, etc. were slow to respond to the COVID-19 virus by enacting widespread testing, issuing stay at home orders, and closing borders. Do these leaders have blood on their hands as Democrats accuse Trump of having? Democrats blindly ignore Trump's many significant steps taken regarding combating the virus. By mid January, thousands of airline passengers from infected China had entered California. Thousands of passengers had also entered New York from infected Europe. China concealed important facts about the virus’ transmission, which caused leaders around the world to form a false belief that it was not overly serious and would be limited in scope. The WHO did not declare the virus a pandemic until March 11. With a population of over 300 million and its densely populated urban areas, America was bound to have a spread of the virus like in Europe.

Rory Smith

Marana

