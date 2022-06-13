 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Do not count on GOP for any help with gun regulation

  • Comments

Radical Party gun enthusiasts believe a lie. What’s new? Over 80 percent of Americans, Dems and Rads, want some form of gun regulation to protect their children, themselves, grandparents and relatives. That is a fact, not a distortion from the lying former president’s administration.

As ordered in the Second Amendment, the call for new regulations falls on deaf ears when Radical Senators’ ears are stuffed with dollar bills.Truth to these NRA puppets is a fantasy.

A “Bipartisan committee” recently approved some minor changes to gun laws. The vote was evenly divided, 10/10, Dems and Rads. It appears to be a shoo-in with ten votes to pass the 60-vote requirement. Remember, the ten Rads who signed on to the proposal are still Rads. My guess is at least two or three will back out due to Party pressure and threats from their Orange-faced Messiah. Their vocal support from the Left side of their mouths rarely matches up to the actions of the Right sides.

Sheldon Metz

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News