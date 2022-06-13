Letter: Do not count on GOP for any help with gun regulation

Radical Party gun enthusiasts believe a lie. What’s new? Over 80 percent of Americans, Dems and Rads, want some form of gun regulation to protect their children, themselves, grandparents and relatives. That is a fact, not a distortion from the lying former president’s administration.

As ordered in the Second Amendment, the call for new regulations falls on deaf ears when Radical Senators’ ears are stuffed with dollar bills.Truth to these NRA puppets is a fantasy.

A “Bipartisan committee” recently approved some minor changes to gun laws. The vote was evenly divided, 10/10, Dems and Rads. It appears to be a shoo-in with ten votes to pass the 60-vote requirement. Remember, the ten Rads who signed on to the proposal are still Rads. My guess is at least two or three will back out due to Party pressure and threats from their Orange-faced Messiah. Their vocal support from the Left side of their mouths rarely matches up to the actions of the Right sides.