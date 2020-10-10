 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Do Not Fear the Virus
View Comments

Letter: Do Not Fear the Virus

Do Not Fear the Virus”

When President Trump spoke those words, “Do Not Fear the Virus”, he spoke with the knowledge that he had a wall of White House doctors between him and his actions. At the same time, he has an army of lawyers - the Justice Dept – between him and anyone wishing to sue or take him to court. In a sense, this man-child has had someone looking after him his entire life which may be the reason for his outlandish and oafish actions. Unlike the president, we do not need or want a personal minder and if we get lost in the woods, we will generally survive and find our way out; Mr. Trump, I’m afraid will need a boy scout or a girl scout to survive and find his way out – let’s hope there is one around!

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News