Letter: Do Not Fear the Virus

Do Not Fear the Virus”
When President Trump spoke those words, “Do Not Fear the Virus”, he spoke with the knowledge that he had a wall of White House doctors between him and his actions. At the same time, he has an army of lawyers - the Justice Dept – between him and anyone wishing to sue or take him to court. In a sense, this man-child has had someone looking after him his entire life which may be the reason for his outlandish and oafish actions. Unlike the president, we do not need or want a personal minder and if we get lost in the woods, we will generally survive and find our way out; Mr. Trump, I’m afraid will need a boy scout or a girl scout to survive and find his way out – let’s hope there is one around!
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
