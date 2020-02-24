Letter: Do Nothing Senate

The House of Representatives has passed over 300 bills that the Republican controlled Senate has refused to consider. There have been no committee hearings, let alone a vote on these bills. On top of that, when they do take up business passed on them by the House in the form of an impeachment they vote to avoid hearing from any witnesses. It seems like Republican Senators are more interested in their nap time than in doing the people's business they are elected to conduct.
D. Richard Lee
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.