A question for the honorable Republican members of the House of Representatives: If as Rep. Jim Jordan says, Ukraine is “one of the three most corrupt countries on the planet”, why did the president trust the Ukraine government to investigate two U.S. citizens for corruption, instead of his own Justice Department? Especially in light of the fact that it's illegal for a public official to seek a personal favor (an investigation into a political rival) in exchange for taking an official action (releasing a military aid package approved by Congress.)
Linda Stanley
East side
