Letter: Do Republicans' Want Democracy?
Letter: Do Republicans' Want Democracy?

Would an intelligent Republican please explain to "us", how you intend to support the Democracy of our nation by aiding the self-serving demigod who disguised himself as a former president? Are you kidding me? We all watched on TV the whole thing on January 6th. To support the former president is to claim, "I no longer support Democracy". I believe it is a simple choice, dictator, or democracy. I challenge the Republicans everywhere to take a hard look at what's going down, because you and I know who is responsible for this mess. There needs to be accountability.

A shout out to Senator Kyrsten Sinema, for missing the vote on the "Riot Probe". Was this not a good "purple hair day" or, are you pandering to the Maricopa County crowd? Even if you didn't think it would pass, it was important that you voted! Don't think we didn't notice.

Stephen Makielski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

