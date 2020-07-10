Letter: Do the math and wear a mask
Letter: Do the math and wear a mask

Do the math people! In Arizona, we have recorded 108,614 Covid-19 cases and 1,963 deaths. That's 1.8 percent! Do you realize that this means that when you get your Positive test result, you have a 1 in 50 chance of dying? Doesn't that bother you? Doesn't that make you want you to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask? On a national level, it's worse. In the US, the CDC has recorded 2,982,900 cases and 131,065 deaths. That's 4.4%! More than 1 in 25 of you with positive tests will die. Is it really that inconvenient to wear a mask? Boo hoo. Grow up. Does it violate your rights? You don't have the right to endanger the public any more than shouting FIRE in a theater. Find another way to protest. Bottom line: More people are dying, the hospitals are full, testing lines are hours long, and test results take longer than the time to see symptoms. Wear a mask!

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

