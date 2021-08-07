Letter: Do the right thing for DACA folks

Dear Senators Sinema and Kelly: Please use your good offices to deal with the DACA folks in our country by co-sponsoring legislation to create a legal path to American citizenship. Now. It should deal only with this group; leave the other immigration issues to be resolved elsewhere. No more platitudes, no more bipartisan stalling just go do it because you know it is the right thing. Now. Senator Sinema it appears you will be with us only for one term, leave an actual legacy behind that you and we can be proud of. Thank you in advance for not taking no for an answer from Senator McConnell.
Michael Judd
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.