 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Do the right thing for DACA folks
View Comments

Letter: Do the right thing for DACA folks

  • Comments

Dear Senators Sinema and Kelly: Please use your good offices to deal with the DACA folks in our country by co-sponsoring legislation to create a legal path to American citizenship. Now. It should deal only with this group; leave the other immigration issues to be resolved elsewhere. No more platitudes, no more bipartisan stalling just go do it because you know it is the right thing. Now. Senator Sinema it appears you will be with us only for one term, leave an actual legacy behind that you and we can be proud of. Thank you in advance for not taking no for an answer from Senator McConnell.

Michael Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News