Letter: do the right thing for the wrong reason

Trump has been threatening to form his own political party. Strange, since, except for the name, he already owns the Republican party. Since Republicans don't want a third party siphoning off votes, they are planning to vote to acquit him at his impeachment. That is shortsighted since it has been shown that he can be beaten. It would make more sense to convict him, and then another vote requiring only a simple majority of 51 senators could preclude him from running again. Then they can anoint a new "Trump", of which they have numerous possibilities, and have a stronger strategy for regaining the White House. Plus, they won't have the possible onus of having a Presidential candidate who is residing in prison in 2024.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.