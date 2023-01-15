 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Do These People Really Represent America

  • Comments

For whatever reason, Republican voters put the House back in the hands of Republicans. This party can't even come to an agreement about who should be the Speaker of the House, let alone deal with the business of the American people. The likes of Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar are holding the House hostage. The really sad part of this whole debacle is when they finally elect a Speaker, nothing will be done to benefit the country. Their focus will be such pressing issues as Hunter Biden's laptop, and their many grievances with the January 6th Committee. The next few years will be very sad for this country.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News