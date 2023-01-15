Letter: Do These People Really Represent America

For whatever reason, Republican voters put the House back in the hands of Republicans. This party can't even come to an agreement about who should be the Speaker of the House, let alone deal with the business of the American people. The likes of Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Paul Gosar are holding the House hostage. The really sad part of this whole debacle is when they finally elect a Speaker, nothing will be done to benefit the country. Their focus will be such pressing issues as Hunter Biden's laptop, and their many grievances with the January 6th Committee. The next few years will be very sad for this country.