Letter: Do Trump supporters bother to research what he says

How can so many Trump supporters ignore his lies, transgressions, misogyny, racism and callousness? They support an uncaring lout without knowing why. Is it because he talks big? He did nothing in four years except take away most of Barak Obama's eight years of accomplishments. His most significant achievement was an enormous tax break for the wealthy, making the middle class believe they got the break. These breaks were supposed to create jobs, not a recession. Many people lost or are losing their homes.
He lied to America about the coronavirus. He KNEW it was deadly and ignored it. He called it the flu, a "Democrat hoax to keep him from being reelected," "It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle-it will disappear," "It's fading everywhere," "It's harmless," and more. How many supporters who have lost loved ones still believe him, even after he got COVID-19 and got his shots?
This self-titled "patriot" surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2020 and blames Joe Biden.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
