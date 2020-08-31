Letter: Do Trump Supporters Value Life?

Life is sacred from pre birth to death "they" say. Despite Navajo Nation leaders begging President Trump to stay the execution of Lezmond Mitchell, saying it violates tribal culture and sovereignty, he was put to death Wednesday. More federal executions have occurred in 2020 than in the previous 56 years combined.
A 17 year old Trump supporter took it upon himself to kill two protestors in Kenosha, WI. Multiple unarmed persons of color have been killed by law enforcement this year alone. The plethora of guns on our streets makes the US the supreme leader among wealthy nations in violent gun deaths.
Over 180,000 and counting persons have died since March from the Coronavirus, by far the highest number in the world, due to a delayed response, inept mobilization of resources and a lack of a national mandate to slow the spread.
Am I missing something? My Webster's defines "sacred" as dedicated to a diety, inviolable.
Mary Richling
SaddleBrooke
