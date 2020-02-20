Letter: Do we approve of corruption? Yes or no.
The President is a master of ‘projection’ describing others in terms that fit himself... corrupt, crooked, liars and criminals. The facts show it’s the president who has lied to the American public thousands of times, bribed a porn star for silence, used the power of his office to leverage a foreign country to aid in his election, obstructed justice and the Congress, manipulated the Justice Department to punish opponents and favor friends. The list goes on.

Then there are the many senior advisers and associates who are either serving prison time or awaiting sentencing: Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates and others. Others are under investigation (Giuliani and his henchmen). Rather than draining the swamp, Trump has enlarged it and is engulfed by it.

America will soon make the moral choice whether to continue this corrupt path, or seek to return to its place as a beacon of hope for democracy, decency, shared responsibility and ethical values.

Dabe Pederson

Marana

