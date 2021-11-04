Letter: Do we have a national defense crisis?

Re: the Oct. 30 article "China threat requires our strength."
Joe Ambrose's recent column "China threat requires our strength" emphatically portrays the threat China poses to the free world through its strident expansionism., coupled with its growing inventory of highly destructive hypersonic weapons. As both a pacifist and a pragmatist, I reluctantly agree that our nation needs to portray an unequivocal posture of military strength as an effective deterrent to war.
Comparing us to China, Ambrose claims we have a serious deficiency in up-to-date navy ships and an archaic inventory of military aircraft. I find it difficult to believe that the majority of our military aircraft are obsolete. If that is indeed the case, then the Pentagon squandered a golden opportunity under the Trump administration to secure necessary funding to bring our military capabilities up to par. Indeed, if Ambrose is right we are certainly in dire straits.
John Newoirt, PhD
Northwest side
