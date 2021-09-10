Letter: Do We Mandate Cough Syrup?

Our illustrious president, who ran for office on the platform of "Uniting the Country," has proven himself the the most divisive president in history(sorry, Donald). His relegation of the unvaccinated to lesser human status and pointing at them as the sole reason the pandemic continues is both shameful and intentionally deceptive.
The vaccines do NOT prevent infection; they never have. With the Delta variant, they don't prevent transmission, either. SARS viruses are here to stay, with evolving variance and wide-ranging virulence. While the vaccines may be the best TREATMENT available(debatable), forcing vaccination upon those who either don't want or need it, in the absence of a cure, is criminal.
As more and more studies have shown, the only people who should be afforded preferred status are the naturally immune, i.e. those who have recovered from infection. They are the only ones on planes and at large venues that are safe to be around, as their bodies prevent both infection and transmission. Curiously, where is their passport?
Richard Peddy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.