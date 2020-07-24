Letter: Do We Need Balance & Common Sense? Duh!

It is very clear now WHY most of the letters on the opinion page of the Arizona Daily Star are predominatelyleft wing commentaries. What has been exposed with the resignation of Ms. Bari Weiss, the Opinion Writer of the New York Times, in her words is: "Opinion Pages in all newspapers now are controlled by Twitter and the MOB." People have to be very careful in what they express so as not to be "fired" for anything that does not follow the current wave of over-sensitive issues. I sincerely hope the staff at the Star will be very sensitive and watch what they politically say and write so as not to loose their job and income. What a very sad state of affairs. Best Wishes.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
