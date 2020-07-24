Letter: Do We Need Balance & Common Sense? Duh!
View Comments

Letter: Do We Need Balance & Common Sense? Duh!

It is very clear now WHY most of the letters on the opinion page of the Arizona Daily Star are predominatelyleft wing commentaries. What has been exposed with the resignation of Ms. Bari Weiss, the Opinion Writer of the New York Times, in her words is: "Opinion Pages in all newspapers now are controlled by Twitter and the MOB." People have to be very careful in what they express so as not to be "fired" for anything that does not follow the current wave of over-sensitive issues. I sincerely hope the staff at the Star will be very sensitive and watch what they politically say and write so as not to loose their job and income. What a very sad state of affairs. Best Wishes.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News