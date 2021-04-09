Letter: Do we need the Republican Party?

Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, issued the the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.
What has the party done for Americans since? Teddy Roosevelt leaned left and laid the corner stone for the National Park system. Eisenhower started the Interstate system with the Military in mind. Nixon started the EPA and passed the Endangered Species Act but his motives are suspect. In 1971 he told Henry Ford environmentalis want to "Live like a bunch of damn animals". GOP Tax cuts? For the rich. Cut spending? Nope. That’s all folks. The Republicans are obstructionist self-serving power brokers. The Country doesn’t need the GOP. What do we need? A three party system would require the formation of coalitions to work together to pass legislation. This approach wouldn't require Constitutional changes.
Joe Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.