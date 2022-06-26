Letter: Do we really count for nothing

What a farce! The Senate managed to get its act together and vote for increased protection for Supreme Court Justices who are already well guarded. The Justices don't even visit the places we citizens frequent because we are the ones who, on a daily basis, market, attend schools, go to work, go to movies, and walk our streets without any kind of protection. Perhaps as many argue we really have established a ruling class and we mere mortals count for nothing.
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.