Letter: Do We Value Our Democracy As Much As The Ukrainians
Letter: Do We Value Our Democracy As Much As The Ukrainians

As we watch the brave, united Ukraninan people under siege in their country, one wonders how we would behave in a similar situation. As a nation we are a spoiled, self centered and divided lot, under the specious impression that we live in the greatest country with an inviolable grasp on our democracy. How naive.

Like spoiled brats, we want instant gratification, overnight delivery of our most whimsical purchases, cheap gas as we ram around in guzzlers flying American flags. We've learned to hate those that don't agree with us and have lost the ability to walk in another's shoes. We believe in audacious lies and worship demagogues who espouse gun rights over voting rights. One time we united behind our leaders in geopolitical crises, now we attack them for problems much of our own making.

Let's stop hating one another, appreciate what we have, maybe buy a little less, drive a little less and suffer a bit in honor of those who are going through hell.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

