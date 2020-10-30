 Skip to main content
Letter: Do you believe?
In the midst of multiple ongoing crises, many self-inflicted, Donald Trump suddenly became stricken with a severe case of COVID-19.

Most everyone immediately, as always, shifted their attention from the current crisis to the round the clock coverage of the current occupant leaving the White House at 1:00 AM by helicopter.

Three days later, the very same critically ill individual rose, Phoenix-like, from the throes of his potentially fatal illness. The Superman analogies were rampant.

Do you believe any of it?

Consider a few facts:

Trump had no previous indication of any illness.

Every medical person involved in his “treatment” was required to sign an NDA. No statements of any kind.

No one “infected” in the White House has required hospitalization, they’re all fine.

Testing “experimental” treatments on a POTUS?

His “recovery” is remarkable by any measure.

Nothing coming from the administration is ever true. Including this.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

