Letter: Do You Feel Lucky?
Letter: Do You Feel Lucky?

To all of you who won't get the Covid vaccinations: It's your choice. I get that. For most of you, it's all about you, right? For you, it's Me First. OK. So here is something you need to know while you thin the herd. Over 120,000 Americans have died from Covid since the vaccinations were available. Over 620,000 have died since the beginning. Out of that 120,000, only a couple of hundred were vaccinated. Everybody else was unvaccinated, mostly because they chose not to, like you. Remember when you were in school and they chose up sides to play dodge ball? This is a little like that, except you get to choose what team you're on. Right now, you're on the team that has lost 620,000 times. You can chose to play on the team that has lost only a couple of hundred times. You're playing Russian Roulette with your life. To paraphrase Clint Eastwood, Covid has lots of bullets. Do you feel lucky, punk?

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

