Letter: Do You Really Dislike Big Oil?

Shout out to the Wall Street Journal for this. The largest producer on Earth of isopropyl alcohol, the key ingredient in disinfectants and hand sanitizer, is an Exxon Mobile plant in Louisiana. Isopropyl alcohol was developed a century ago by Standard Oil. Exxon Mobile is also increasing production of polypropylene, which is used in medical masks and gowns, and it's developing new medical plastic face shields.
That's today's hidden reality. Everyday reality for way over a century goes from farming and mining equipment to tires, tooth brushes and mouthwash. All made possible by Big Oil. Think about it.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
