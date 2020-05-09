Letter: Do You Really Dislike Big Oil?
View Comments

Letter: Do You Really Dislike Big Oil?

Shout out to the Wall Street Journal for this. The largest producer on Earth of isopropyl alcohol, the key ingredient in disinfectants and hand sanitizer, is an Exxon Mobile plant in Louisiana. Isopropyl alcohol was developed a century ago by Standard Oil. Exxon Mobile is also increasing production of polypropylene, which is used in medical masks and gowns, and it's developing new medical plastic face shields.

That's today's hidden reality. Everyday reality for way over a century goes from farming and mining equipment to tires, tooth brushes and mouthwash. All made possible by Big Oil. Think about it.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News