Letter: Do you really think leftist rioters would heed national unity ?

Some are calling for President Trump to do a televised appeal for national unity as the riots and destruction continue in cities across America. But do you really believe for one minute that these liberals rioting and looting would heed it? No! George Floyd's brother Terrence has now called for the destruction and violence to end. He said his brother was a gentle person and would not want this mayhem to be going on as it accomplishes nothing. He asked to let justice take its course with the prosecution of the officer. THAT is the correct response here! Trump is also correct in chastising mayors and governors across the country, i.e., in Minneapolis, who have shown weakness and an attitude of "let them vent," or that the rioters are justified. All non-sense! There should have been and needs to be a zero tolerance for destruction of property and violence, with arrests and prison time. No charges dismissed later by liberal prosecutors after the riots end.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!