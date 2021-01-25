 Skip to main content
Letter: Do You Really Want This?
Letter: Do You Really Want This?

This election was obviously an anti-Trump turnout. However, I believe that many anti-Trump voters will get some things they didn't really vote for:

* Statehood for DC and maybe Puerto Rico too.

* Citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

* Changes to the Electoral College.

* Packing the Supreme Court with new judges.

* Abolition of the Filibuster in the Senate.

* Any other things that will ensure permanent Democratic control.

It's hard for anti-Trump voters to understand that there are many of us who disliked Trump as a person but admired the remarkable accomplishments he made in spite of his terrible persona. Still, I don't think it's fair to ignore us voters while you govern your half of the nation.

Perhaps there should be a new constitutional amendment to prevent a person like Trump from being elected: "The President must be a nice person."

Charles H Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

