Letter: Do You Really Want This?

This election was obviously an anti-Trump turnout. However, I believe that many anti-Trump voters will get some things they didn't really vote for:
* Statehood for DC and maybe Puerto Rico too.
* Citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.
* Changes to the Electoral College.
* Packing the Supreme Court with new judges.
* Abolition of the Filibuster in the Senate.
* Any other things that will ensure permanent Democratic control.
It's hard for anti-Trump voters to understand that there are many of us who disliked Trump as a person but admired the remarkable accomplishments he made in spite of his terrible persona. Still, I don't think it's fair to ignore us voters while you govern your half of the nation.
Perhaps there should be a new constitutional amendment to prevent a person like Trump from being elected: "The President must be a nice person."
Charles H Josephson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.