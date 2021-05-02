 Skip to main content
Letter: Do you remember when you became an adult
Letter: Do you remember when you became an adult

and you were finally able to put yourself into someone else's shoes and see the world from their perspective; you saw other people as peers and not just different. Your eyes were opened.

Well now, many of us have another hurdle to leap in our understanding of our gender and status differences. Specifically, we need to recognize that unless you are, or have been, a pregnant woman you simply do not have the knowledge to judge what a pregnant woman does to/with her body. We also need to recognize that God, and a pregnant woman alone are able to determine what is right at any particular time. We, by making onerous laws that confuse and intimidate a pregnant woman become responsible for the result. It could very well be an unloved, uncared-for person, with little self-respect, ability or ambition. If you wish to see some of the people our laws are creating, visit 3rd. Ave. and E 26th St. in Tucson during breakfast,

Vincent Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

