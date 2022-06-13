Letter: Do you want this party making decisions on your behalf

On Newsmax, June 3, 2022, the dumbest man in Congress, Rep. Louie Gohmert, an ally of the disgraced former president, said Peter Navarro's indictment means "If you're a Republican, you can't even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they're coming after you." What?!!

Title 18 U.S. Code § 1001 maintains that lying to 'the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States is a felony. Of course, he came in dead last in his odd four-person race for Texas Attorney General. Well?

"They're gonna bury you. They're gonna put you in the D.C. jail and terrorize you and torture you," he went on.

Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Gaetz? Mark Finchem? Paul Gosar? Ted Cruz? Radicals filibustered or voted against everyone issue meant to help people - regulation of guns (as outlined in the Second Amendment; a woman's right to privacy and to choose her own fate; and fair taxes rather than just for the wealthy. Are you wealthy? Vote!

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

