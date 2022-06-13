 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Do you want this party making decisions on your behalf

  • Comments

On Newsmax, June 3, 2022, the dumbest man in Congress, Rep. Louie Gohmert, an ally of the disgraced former president, said Peter Navarro's indictment means "If you're a Republican, you can't even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they're coming after you." What?!!

Title 18 U.S. Code § 1001 maintains that lying to 'the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States is a felony. Of course, he came in dead last in his odd four-person race for Texas Attorney General. Well?

"They're gonna bury you. They're gonna put you in the D.C. jail and terrorize you and torture you," he went on.

Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Gaetz? Mark Finchem? Paul Gosar? Ted Cruz? Radicals filibustered or voted against everyone issue meant to help people - regulation of guns (as outlined in the Second Amendment; a woman's right to privacy and to choose her own fate; and fair taxes rather than just for the wealthy. Are you wealthy? Vote!

Sheldon Metz

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News