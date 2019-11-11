I worked for a utility before I retired. There was NO WAY I could not follow protocol, when installing lines, or dealing with leaks. I couldn't change the situation, in any way, to just meet my personal needs. Doing so, would be immediate dismissal. Looking back on my career, I say to all Republicans in the Congress and Senate, you took an oath to up hold the Constitution. Concerning the Articles of Impeachment, the offenses that constitute Impeachment, are clear and easy to understand. If Trump's crimes meet the standard to Impeach, then it's your job, to do just that. To twist the facts to suite yourselves, should be punishable, by you, being voted out of office. Why you may ask, well, for NOT doing your job.........Follow the rules in the Constitution, and do YOUR JOB. The rest of us have to, there is NO difference between us and YOU.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.