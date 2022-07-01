Letter: Dobbs decision overturning Roe v Wade

Around the turn of the 20th century, Thomas Nast, perhaps the godfather of political cartoonists, said that the Supreme Court follows the election returns. That maxim has never been clearer than when the Supreme Court, with the stroke of a pen erased 50 years of recognition and protection of the right to an abortion.

As a lawyer who taught Constitutional Law at a major university, I see no reason to obliterate this protection.- No matter how you slice it or dice it the foundation of opposition to abortion is religious belief.

It is not surprising, then, that Justice Thomas, who professes strong religious beliefs concurred in the decision and gave us a menu of other decisions in the same vein that are in danger. These include the right to contraception, to marry the one you love, and others. It is beyond hypocrisy that he did not mention the right that appears most dear to him, established by Loving v Virginia, the right to interracial marriage.

Harry Peck

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

