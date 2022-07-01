 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dobbs decision

I remember being in Constitution law class nearly 50 years ago, when the Roe v Wade decision came down. A man in the class (white, catholic, Irish) was indignant. He was sure that it was the end of the family as he knew it. I (also white and Irish, but no longer catholic) was thrilled, thinking then that the equal rights amendment can’t be far behind. The equal rights amendment has never been ratified and now Roe is gone. It doesn’t matter that I am far beyond childbearing age, I feel diminished, insulted and disregarded by today’s supreme court decision , as do the majority of the 165 million women in this country. The court, and my country, have let me down. I am beyond angry.

Lynn Carey

Tubac

