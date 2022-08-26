Letter: Dobbs Ruling and Health Care Savings

The recent Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court sets a new standard for critical health care that could help solve our country's problem with skyrocketing health care costs. In many states, doctors have refused inexpensive, life-saving medical care to women whose life was threatened, but not threatened enough to justify the removal of a living part of the woman's body. Imagine how much we could save if the same standard were applied to ALL life-saving surgeries that remove living tissues such as organ transplants and cancer surgeries! What would be the appropriate rule of thumb? Dead in ten days? Dead in one day?