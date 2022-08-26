 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dobbs Ruling and Health Care Savings

  • Comments

The recent Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court sets a new standard for critical health care that could help solve our country's problem with skyrocketing health care costs. In many states, doctors have refused inexpensive, life-saving medical care to women whose life was threatened, but not threatened enough to justify the removal of a living part of the woman's body. Imagine how much we could save if the same standard were applied to ALL life-saving surgeries that remove living tissues such as organ transplants and cancer surgeries! What would be the appropriate rule of thumb? Dead in ten days? Dead in one day?

Oh wait, maybe this will not save as much money as I thought. Undoubtedly, many Republican state legislatures would apply this rule to women only.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the tota…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News