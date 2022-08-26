Letter: Dobbs Ruling and Health Care Savings

The recent Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court sets a new standard for critical health care that could help solve our country's problem with skyrocketing health care costs. In many states, doctors have refused inexpensive, life-saving medical care to women whose life was threatened, but not threatened enough to justify the removal of a living part of the woman's body. Imagine how much we could save if the same standard were applied to ALL life-saving surgeries that remove living tissues such as organ transplants and cancer surgeries! What would be the appropriate rule of thumb? Dead in ten days? Dead in one day?
Oh wait, maybe this will not save as much money as I thought. Undoubtedly, many Republican state legislatures would apply this rule to women only.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
