Letter: Dobbs v. Jackson

For those of you who choose not to read the entirety of the Dobbs decision and opinion here it is in a nutshell: Roe and Casey should be overturned because before Roe there was no right deeply rooted in the history or tradition of "ordered liberty" which could serve as a basis for finding a woman's right to have an abortion. Why? Because abortion was always criminalized in law; therefore, pre-natal life was always protected. Alito says that without such a history Roe and Casey were poorly reasoned and wrongly decided. Alito says that matters of maternal health and pregnancy should be left to state legislative bodies. Alito says that because an abortion is destructive of life or potential life it is unique, and therefore should not be placed into the same category as other "privacy rights" that are considered part of the 14th Amendment's restrictions on the power of the states (particularly related to the word "liberty".