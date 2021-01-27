 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Does anyone think Trump is not guilty?
View Comments

Letter: Does anyone think Trump is not guilty?

Does anyone think Trump is not guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol? He did it in plain view of the world! He called insurrectionists to Washington for weeks, promising them a “wild time.” On January 6 he repeatedly exhorted rally participants to march to the Capitol to save their country or they risked losing it forever. As one barrier to violence after another was smashed by this surging, deadly throng they made their way into our inner sanctum of democracy and desecrated it, looking for Pelosi to tear into shreds and for Pence to hang. As the insurrectionists said in hundreds of published Parler videos, “We are doing this for our president because he asked us to.” It is imperative, whether through conviction in the Senate or a court of law, that Trump face severe consequences if we ever want to see the peaceful transition of presidential power in this nation again.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News