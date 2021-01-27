Letter: Does anyone think Trump is not guilty?

Does anyone think Trump is not guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol? He did it in plain view of the world! He called insurrectionists to Washington for weeks, promising them a “wild time.” On January 6 he repeatedly exhorted rally participants to march to the Capitol to save their country or they risked losing it forever. As one barrier to violence after another was smashed by this surging, deadly throng they made their way into our inner sanctum of democracy and desecrated it, looking for Pelosi to tear into shreds and for Pence to hang. As the insurrectionists said in hundreds of published Parler videos, “We are doing this for our president because he asked us to.” It is imperative, whether through conviction in the Senate or a court of law, that Trump face severe consequences if we ever want to see the peaceful transition of presidential power in this nation again.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.