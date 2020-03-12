Letter: Does Joe Biden have early stages of Dementia?
Joe Biden has been known for making gafes. The mega Democrat news media just chalked it up to Joe being Joe. But Biden is now age 77 and throughout this campaign he has made numerous gaffes in debates, on the campaign trail, and has emotionally verbally attacked several people at his rallies. Sometimes it seems that Biden does not know where he is. Does Biden have early stages of Dementia? Why is nobody at CNN like Dr. Gupta, and other pundits at the cable network and at MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC the NY Times, etc. even discussing this distinct possibility? They have frequently commented about how they believe Trump is mentally unstable or suffering from some physical illness. No hesitations there, but they ignore Biden because he is one of them, a Democrat and want Trump defeated. Now that Biden appears to be the Democrat nominee, the media spotlight will be on him and the public can judge for themselves whether he suffering from early stages of Dementia.

Alice Moreno

Northwest side

