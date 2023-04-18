So Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupied city of Mariupol over the weekend, touring to see what his Russian forces did to the illegally annexed area. To-date, a total of 7,199 have been killed, including 2,888 men, 1,941 women, 400 children, and 32 children and 1,932 adults whose sex is unknown (CNN February 16, 2023). Wonder why he did not visit the facilities where the maimed survivors of Mariupol are being treated, so he could see, first hand, what his Russian war machine has caused. Perhaps someone should send him photos?