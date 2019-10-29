Re: the Oct. 24 articel :House panel OKs update to mining law."
You report that U.S. Rep Raul Grijalva has sponsored the Hardrock Leasing and Reclamation Act to, in his opinion, update antiquated U.S. mining laws. In support of the need for change Rep Grijalva argues by analogy that "you can't regulate cell phones based on the Pony Express... You can't do what was done then now." Let's hope that his knowledge of the mining industry and its laws and regulations is better than his knowledge of telecommunications laws. Cell phones and services are virtually unregulated in the U.S. so his analogy falls flat. How do I know? I taught telecommunications law at the UA school of law. Rep Grijalva looks sorely uninformed when he misses the mark by such a wide margin.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
