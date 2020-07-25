Letter: Does Speaking Imply Breathing?
There is a myth that exists in law enforcement that if a person can speak then they are breathing. I know because I have heard this in my career and this comment was repeated by an officer at the scene of Floyd George’s death. The truth? When air is inhaled it first fills the upper airway, trachea and bronchi, where speech is generated, but no gas exchange takes place in this location. Only air that exceeds the volume of this area proceeds to the lungs for gas exchange of oxygen for carbon dioxide. The air in the trachea is one third the volume of an ordinary breath and allows speech but not sufficient for breath. Thus an individual who is being restrained or has pressure on the back can verbalize not being able to breathe and is in fact not getting sufficient oxygen exchange to sustain life. So officers, when you hear an individual tell you, "I can’t breathe,” act as quickly as possible to help them breathe.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

