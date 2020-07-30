Letter: Does the END justify the MEANS?

To "Tony" and Trump's Accomplishments: You still do not understand, do you Tony? It is not that we hate Trump, it's that we believe the end DOES NOT justify the means; that LOVE should conquer evil; that TRUTH should conquer deception; that HONOR and EMPATHY and COMPASSION should reside in one's heart and soul; that the power of POSITIVE THINKING and RESPECT "trumps" negative attacks; that GOOD CHARACTER supersedes even one's most important issue; that simply being NICE is a basic expectation; that it should be OTHERS BEFORE SELF; that one should take FULL RESPONSIBILITY for one's actions; that on should GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE. finally, I still believe in and honor the OATH I took as an Air Force Officer 53 years ago and even the promise I took joining my college social fraternity, "TO BELIEVE IN THE LIFE OF LOVE; TO WALK IN THE WAY OF HONOR; AND TO SERVE IN THE LIGHT OF TRUTH.
Phil 'Bulldog' Bentley
Foothills
