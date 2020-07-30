You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Does the END justify the MEANS?
View Comments

Letter: Does the END justify the MEANS?

To "Tony" and Trump's Accomplishments: You still do not understand, do you Tony? It is not that we hate Trump, it's that we believe the end DOES NOT justify the means; that LOVE should conquer evil; that TRUTH should conquer deception; that HONOR and EMPATHY and COMPASSION should reside in one's heart and soul; that the power of POSITIVE THINKING and RESPECT "trumps" negative attacks; that GOOD CHARACTER supersedes even one's most important issue; that simply being NICE is a basic expectation; that it should be OTHERS BEFORE SELF; that one should take FULL RESPONSIBILITY for one's actions; that on should GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE. finally, I still believe in and honor the OATH I took as an Air Force Officer 53 years ago and even the promise I took joining my college social fraternity, "TO BELIEVE IN THE LIFE OF LOVE; TO WALK IN THE WAY OF HONOR; AND TO SERVE IN THE LIGHT OF TRUTH.

Phil 'Bulldog' Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News