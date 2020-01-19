Letter: Dogma and ideology vs. rationality and critical thinking

Sen. Martha McSally infamously called a CNN reporter who had an ordinary but important question to ask her about possible new witnesses in the impeaching trial, a ‘liberal hack.’ Of course, this might have been an ‘innocent’ though snide remark, but it is, unfortunately, deeply revealing of Republican political discourse, and Sen. Martha McSally is by far not the only one in her party guilty of this kind of language and thinking. All Senators, including McSally, have now sworn an oath to deliver impartial justice in the impeachment proceedings, so let’s see whether they live up to their own ethical standards, listen to both sides, and pursue truth, or whether that oath was nothing but lip service. In the last years, the political discourse on the right has turned into dogma and ideology, into disrespect of the laws and of fundamental principles of our democracy. We can certainly disagree about issues and approaches, but belittling and maligning the opponents is characteristic of dictatorship. Fleeing from reporters is a sign of panic.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
