 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: domestic terrorists
View Comments

Letter: domestic terrorists

  • Comments

RE: "Don't give in to domestic terrorists"

So the writer wants to prosecute the militant group that attacked the capitol so as "to send the message that we are not afraid of treating domestic terrorists any differently than other terrorists".

Which other terrorists is he referring to? Could they be the ones that destroyed several cities across America for months? The ones linked to black lives matter and antifa? The ones on the left? And who is the party of the left? Democrats.

And while we're at it, why not prosecute the mayors of these cities that did nothing to stop the riots and by their silence encouraged it.

Deedee Bruster

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News