Letter: domestic terrorists

RE: "Don't give in to domestic terrorists"
So the writer wants to prosecute the militant group that attacked the capitol so as "to send the message that we are not afraid of treating domestic terrorists any differently than other terrorists".
Which other terrorists is he referring to? Could they be the ones that destroyed several cities across America for months? The ones linked to black lives matter and antifa? The ones on the left? And who is the party of the left? Democrats.
And while we're at it, why not prosecute the mayors of these cities that did nothing to stop the riots and by their silence encouraged it.
Deedee Bruster
Northwest side
