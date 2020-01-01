Letter: Don’t be “deplorable”

Re: the Dec. 29 article "Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior."
I suggest that defending or voting for or condoning Trump’s crimes (including bribery, blackmail, extortion, and corruption), his contempt for the US Constitution and laws, institutions, and history, and his racist comments and policies, would themselves be “deplorable.” Trump’s Isolationist foreign policy undermines NATO and our other economic and military alliances and treaties that ensures our national security. Trump’s actions play into the hands the Russians, probably constituting “treason,” and certainly constituting “foolishness” and “indiscretion.”
Certainly many Trump voters don’t like feeling “looked down upon,” but the answer for them is not breaking the US or accepting Trump’s unacceptable behavior, because doing so merely reinforces a judgment of “deplorable.” The proper answer to Trump is to purge our republic of Trump and restore respect for our Constitution, laws, institutions, and history.
Kenneth Peoples
Downtown
