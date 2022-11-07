 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don’t Be Fooled…Again

A reader recently expressed their opinion (Don’t Be Fooled) that Mark Kelly is basically a bought politician. What politician (regardless of political persuasion) at a state or national level isn’t to some degree? We’ve created this monster and made it even worse when we opened the door to even darker campaign money when the Supreme Court ruled on Citizens United. And now money pours into state races from across the country. Without significant changes to campaign financing the influence of the money coming from the wannabe “Masters of the Universe” will likely only continue to grow and become more troubling. We’re left to try and decide which of the “bought politicians” will do their best to represent the people of our state. And once a race is decided it’s incumbent upon each of us to hold those elected officials’ feet to the fire.

GUY BRUNT

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

