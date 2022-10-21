 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don’t be Fooled

Mark Kelly is using a page from Kyrsten Sinema’s advertizing playbook. Project yourself as a “moderate” in your ads and maybe some “on the fence” conservatives will vote for you. Make no mistake, Mark Kelly is a liberal democrat who votes, as instructed by Chuck Schumer on all the important policy changes implemented by the Mr. Biden. Kelly has $53 Million in campaign funds. Who spends $53 Million for a job that pays $174K? Fitz implied that the Republican Candidate would have “strings attached” by his handlers in a recent cartoon. How about $53 million strings attached to Mark Kelly? My caution to Republicans, Conservatives and Independent voters is don’t buy what Mark Kelly is selling in his ads; unless you like the policy direction we are being taken in by the present administration. Don’t give your

vote to someone who has 53 Million reasons to continue to vote, as instructed, by Schumer and the Progressive Wing of the Democrat Party.

Bob Guth

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

