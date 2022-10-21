Letter: Don’t be Fooled

Mark Kelly is using a page from Kyrsten Sinema’s advertizing playbook. Project yourself as a “moderate” in your ads and maybe some “on the fence” conservatives will vote for you. Make no mistake, Mark Kelly is a liberal democrat who votes, as instructed by Chuck Schumer on all the important policy changes implemented by the Mr. Biden. Kelly has $53 Million in campaign funds. Who spends $53 Million for a job that pays $174K? Fitz implied that the Republican Candidate would have “strings attached” by his handlers in a recent cartoon. How about $53 million strings attached to Mark Kelly? My caution to Republicans, Conservatives and Independent voters is don’t buy what Mark Kelly is selling in his ads; unless you like the policy direction we are being taken in by the present administration. Don’t give your