Letter: Don’t believe Republican political ads. They are full of lies.

Having seen both Democratic and Republican ads on TV, I have noticed that Mr. Biden’s ads are mostly positive with what he wants to do for this country when elected. In contrast the Republican ads are doctored (edited) to be very negative and are telling blatant lies about Biden and other Democratic candidates. So, for the sake of this country’s future, vote Democrat in November.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
