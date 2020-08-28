 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don’t believe Republican political ads. They are full of lies.
View Comments

Letter: Don’t believe Republican political ads. They are full of lies.

Having seen both Democratic and Republican ads on TV, I have noticed that Mr. Biden’s ads are mostly positive with what he wants to do for this country when elected. In contrast the Republican ads are doctored (edited) to be very negative and are telling blatant lies about Biden and other Democratic candidates. So, for the sake of this country’s future, vote Democrat in November.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News